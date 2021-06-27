Don't let our hopes and dreams become Covid casualties

It has been exactly 15 months since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a nationwide state of disaster in response to the coronavirus. As a country we have endured the fierce and destructive onslaught of this pandemic.



Covid has affected so many people around the world and has caused immense human suffering and economic destruction. It has devastated society, leaving behind a trail of destruction and taking our country to the brink of national disaster...