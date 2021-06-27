Finding truth of our tragedy in a Covid queue

The past week has been one of the roughest for us South Africans since the Covid-19 pandemic hit. We watched in horror as daily health department statistics revealed greater numbers of people being infected with the coronavirus.



With confirmation by scientists and state authorities yesterday that the Delta variant of the virus that wreaked such havoc in India is now becoming dominant in SA, it is probably a matter of days before we surpass the record of 21,980 infections that was set on January 8 at the height of the second wave...