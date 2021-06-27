Finding truth of our tragedy in a Covid queue
27 June 2021 - 00:00
The past week has been one of the roughest for us South Africans since the Covid-19 pandemic hit. We watched in horror as daily health department statistics revealed greater numbers of people being infected with the coronavirus.
With confirmation by scientists and state authorities yesterday that the Delta variant of the virus that wreaked such havoc in India is now becoming dominant in SA, it is probably a matter of days before we surpass the record of 21,980 infections that was set on January 8 at the height of the second wave...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.