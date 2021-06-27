Municipal failures mean hard choices at the polls
With a R69bn budget in 2021/2022, the City of Joburg is the biggest and richest of SA's municipalities. On paper, it should be a cosmopolitan utopia providing reliable and decent services to its almost 6-million inhabitants. These include a reliable electricity supply (outside of Eskom load-shedding), constant water provision, refuse removal, efficient public transport, smooth roads, traffic lights that work, safe streets, effective use of all spaces - including green spaces - and continuous urban development that attracts investment and creates jobs.
Instead, the city is slowly falling apart. Electricity interruptions have become a common occurrence; residents are lucky to enjoy an entire week's uninterrupted water supply; piles of rubbish lie uncollected in the inner city and adjoining areas; public transport is often unreliable and unsafe; the roads are full of potholes; traffic lights hardly ever work; the streets of the city and its suburbs are not safe; open spaces get hijacked by those who profit from creating illegal informal settlements; and the city's poor investment in urban development is chasing away investors...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.