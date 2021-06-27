Pandemic proves that charisma alone doesn't cut it in leadership

At the height of the US presidential election campaign in 2000 - a race between George W Bush and Al Gore - a Boston beer company, Samuel Adams, famously commissioned a national poll, asking US voters: "Which candidate would you rather sit down and have a beer with, Bush or Gore?" Bush won, 40% to 37% - even as he was behind in the country's electoral polling.



With this light-hearted publicity stunt - and after Bush eventually prevailed in the election - a new shorthand for what lay behind many US voters' presidential electoral choices was born...