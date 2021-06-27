Ready to promote and explore the public good that is cricket in SA

Lawson Naidoo was elected chair of the board of Cricket SA this week. This is an edited version of his address to the board

The game of cricket is a public good in which everyone, and not just those inside the governing structures, must feel included. That is my starting point. And that is why I believe that Cricket SA (CSA) must develop respect among all stakeholders of the game as well as broader society.



Our first task as a new board must be to unite cricket in SA and instil confidence that sound governance and the best interests of the game will be paramount at all times. This will rebuild trust and enable that much-needed sense of a collective ownership and inclusion...