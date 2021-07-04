Big clean-up needed in local government

Kimi Makwetu, the late auditor-general, said: "In every society, some people do not want to work. Unfortunately, these people have an upper hand in a society that lacks good leadership." He went on to say: "These people draw a salary for work they have not done. Some are making financial plans, expecting invoices from government for services not rendered."



Makwetu had been asked to assess the state of governance in the country since taking office in 2013. His response was fitting, especially if you consider the state of financial management in municipalities as outlined by his successor, Tsakani Maluleke, during the tabling of the 2019/20 municipal audit outcomes...