Donald Rumsfeld: Architect of the US invasion of Iraq

Donald Rumsfeld, a forceful US defence secretary who was the main architect of the Iraq war, has died in Taos, New Mexico, at the age of 88.



Rumsfeld, who ranks with Vietnam War-era defence secretary Robert McNamara as one of the most powerful men to hold the post, brought charisma and bombast to the Pentagon job...