Obituaries
Donald Rumsfeld: Architect of the US invasion of Iraq
04 July 2021 - 00:00
Donald Rumsfeld, a forceful US defence secretary who was the main architect of the Iraq war, has died in Taos, New Mexico, at the age of 88.
Rumsfeld, who ranks with Vietnam War-era defence secretary Robert McNamara as one of the most powerful men to hold the post, brought charisma and bombast to the Pentagon job...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.