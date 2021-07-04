Finally, Zuma’s boundless hubris carries him to the end of the road

The litigation strategy known as the “Stalingrad defence” is named for the city on the Volga River in southern Russia in which Germany and her allies besieged the Soviet Union’s Red Army in 1942, but were subsequently defeated in a devastating and protracted series of close-combat battles.



Stalingrad was the site of the Wehrmacht’s most catastrophic defeat during World War 2. The battle — which lasted five months, one week and three days and cost almost 2-million lives — was a major turning point in the fortunes of Adolf Hitler and the Axis powers, one which led to their eventual defeat by the Allied forces...