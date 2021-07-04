Opinion & Analysis

How do we cleanse the hate from men's hearts?

It is not just a new law but a combined force of will that is needed to stem the tide of violence, writes Sue de Groot

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
04 July 2021 - 00:00

The murder of Anele Bhengu, a young lesbian woman whose mutilated body was found dumped in a ditch in KwaZulu-Natal last month, has reinvigorated calls for the passing of the long-delayed hate crimes bill.

Stricter laws are all well and good, but in themselves are not sufficient to curb the harassment, assault and killing of vulnerable minorities...

