How do we cleanse the hate from men's hearts?
It is not just a new law but a combined force of will that is needed to stem the tide of violence, writes Sue de Groot
04 July 2021 - 00:00
The murder of Anele Bhengu, a young lesbian woman whose mutilated body was found dumped in a ditch in KwaZulu-Natal last month, has reinvigorated calls for the passing of the long-delayed hate crimes bill.
Stricter laws are all well and good, but in themselves are not sufficient to curb the harassment, assault and killing of vulnerable minorities...
