It is too late in the day for red tape and agendas. Vaccinate more of us, now
04 July 2021 - 00:00
The grim public health situation wrought in Gauteng by the third wave of Covid-19 is an indictment of the government's ham-handed handling of the crisis since the disease broke out in SA in the first quarter of last year.
So far, Gauteng has borne the brunt of the third wave, accounting for more than half the total infections in the country in this period. According to scientists, it is a matter of time before the rest of the country feels the full impact of the resurgence, which is driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus...
