Jacob Zuma's 'ultimate state capture'
04 July 2021 - 00:00
Jacob Zuma has challenged the Constitutional Court's judgment against him, filing an urgent application to rescind the ruling.
The former president was on Tuesday found guilty of contempt of court and sentenced to a 15-month jail term for failure to comply with an order of the court to appear before the state capture commission...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.