Moral bankruptcy has led to the financial kind, threatening the ANC’s survival

The ANC has again failed to pay staff on time and there is no end in sight to the financial mess in which the self-styled “glorious movement” finds itself. It’s not only salaries that the governing party has failed to pay; it owes the South African Revenue Service millions in unpaid taxes and is in arrears on staff pension and provident fund contributions.



This has angered employees who say it does not make sense that a major party relies on donations to meet its salary obligations. They have dismissed the party’s claim that Covid is to blame for its financial woes. ..