Parliament must act on the better electoral model before us
04 July 2021 - 00:00
Renowned engineer and futurist Richard Buckminster Fuller said that "you never change things by fighting the existing reality". Instead, he said, "to change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete".
This sentiment has never been more apposite. It has come alive as we approach the advanced stages of changing SA's electoral system to end excessive power wielded by political parties and give greater say to voters through direct elections...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.