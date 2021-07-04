Parliament must act on the better electoral model before us

Renowned engineer and futurist Richard Buckminster Fuller said that "you never change things by fighting the existing reality". Instead, he said, "to change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete".



This sentiment has never been more apposite. It has come alive as we approach the advanced stages of changing SA's electoral system to end excessive power wielded by political parties and give greater say to voters through direct elections...