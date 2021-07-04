Parliament must protect us from this public protector

It has sadly become routine for members of the public, including political leaders, to rely on the courts to protect them from a public protector whose investigations and misapplication of the law have become legendary. The latest case, ruled on by the Constitutional Court this week, involves what appear to be elementary issues of law.



Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had sought to overturn a high court decision on her findings in relation to President Cyril Ramaphosa's "CR17" campaign funding, which was in support of his bid for the ANC presidency in 2017...