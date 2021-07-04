Q&A with Gauteng premier's spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga

As the third wave continues to engulf Gauteng, just one block of Charlotte Maxeke hospital has been reopened. Chris Barron asked Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson for the premier …

When will the second block be reopened?



We're looking at July. When we've put the fire doors in we'll ask the City of Johannesburg to come and inspect. As soon as they inspect they will give us either an approval or say we must make an adjustment here and there...