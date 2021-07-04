Reminding ourselves what good leadership looks like in a time of bad

As Jacob Zuma's actions so painfully show, we need a new model of leadership outside of a structure that has so far produced more than its share of grifters

What has caused us to fall so far from grace that a former president is about to serve time for defying a court order? It boggles the mind.



Contrast Jacob Zuma's action with that of Nelson Mandela, who obeyed a frivolous court subpoena sought by the racist rugby boss Louis Luyt. His advisers insisted that this was a racist gambit to humiliate him, but Mandela said it was important for him to demonstrate that he was not above the law...