Reminding ourselves what good leadership looks like in a time of bad
As Jacob Zuma's actions so painfully show, we need a new model of leadership outside of a structure that has so far produced more than its share of grifters
04 July 2021 - 00:00
What has caused us to fall so far from grace that a former president is about to serve time for defying a court order? It boggles the mind.
Contrast Jacob Zuma's action with that of Nelson Mandela, who obeyed a frivolous court subpoena sought by the racist rugby boss Louis Luyt. His advisers insisted that this was a racist gambit to humiliate him, but Mandela said it was important for him to demonstrate that he was not above the law...
