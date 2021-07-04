Right path signalled at a fork in the road for SA

SA's democracy has reached a moment so vital to our future that we dare not pass up this opportunity to affirm that we are a constitutional state where all who live in it enjoy equality before the law.



We shouldn't be too surprised that former president Jacob Zuma has rediscovered his appetite for litigation, which he now has to pay for, and has asked the Constitutional Court to "rescind" its decision committing him to prison for 15 months...