Rob Legh: Competition lawyer who fought for Covid relief
04 July 2021 - 00:00
Robert Legh, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 59 of Covid-19 complications, was the chair and senior partner of Bowmans, one of the country's largest corporate law firms.
He helped write the book on competition law in SA and was involved in some of the most seminal competition law cases and high-profile cases involving hostile mergers, abuse of dominance and cartels...
