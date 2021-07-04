Tampering with property rights breaks countries
04 July 2021 - 00:00
If parliament amends section 25 of the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation, the rand will go into free fall, the markets will plunge into turmoil and food production will collapse. There will be a capital, skills and investment flight. The value of businesses, property and savings will be wiped out. State revenue will drop.
There will be starvation across the country. Combined with the Covid-19 health, financial and social crisis, the current collapse of public services, and continuing outrage over existing corruption, it will prompt riots on the streets...
