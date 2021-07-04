Zuma's Faustian pact: The fall of a once idealistic young revolutionary

Like the tragedy of Dr Faustus, Jacob Zuma made a pact with the devil to enrich himself by plundering the public purse

Go to jail. Go directly to jail. Do not pass go.



Do not collect $200. South Africans could be forgiven for imagining they lived on a giant Monopoly board this week when the Constitutional Court found Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in jail...