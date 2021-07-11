A call for measured but decisive leadership in this difficult time

The events of the past few days around former president Jacob Zuma have taken our country to the brink and back. We always welcome any action that avoids violence and bloodshed. We commend the former president for complying with the order of the Constitutional Court by subjecting himself to the rule of law and - by this action - confirming that we are all equal before the law and that the constitution rules supreme in the republic.



As difficult and sad as this is, Zuma made the right decision. It takes courage for any leader to put the country and the rule of law first. I'm reminded of the words of former president Nelson Mandela when he said, "The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall."..