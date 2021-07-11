A home-grown Covid vaccine would need a major combined effort

The government has come under fire for failing to push local development of an anti-Covid shot, as Russia, China and now Cuba have done

SA has recently witnessed a flurry of activity and announcements about Covid-19 vaccine acquisition and production, as the country enters the fray to redress the injustice of global vaccine maldistribution.



Much criticism has been directed at the government and our world-class scientists for failing to produce and manufacture a vaccine locally. The former chair of the ministerial advisory committee, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, even gave a public apology in January for failing to propose local vaccine development to the government. "I feel I let my country down," he said...