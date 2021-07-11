A home-grown Covid vaccine would need a major combined effort
The government has come under fire for failing to push local development of an anti-Covid shot, as Russia, China and now Cuba have done
11 July 2021 - 00:00
SA has recently witnessed a flurry of activity and announcements about Covid-19 vaccine acquisition and production, as the country enters the fray to redress the injustice of global vaccine maldistribution.
Much criticism has been directed at the government and our world-class scientists for failing to produce and manufacture a vaccine locally. The former chair of the ministerial advisory committee, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, even gave a public apology in January for failing to propose local vaccine development to the government. "I feel I let my country down," he said...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.