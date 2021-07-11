Opinion & Analysis

Eswatini's troubles deserve more than platitudes from its powerful neighbour

11 July 2021 - 00:00

Relative calm is returning to Eswatini, which, for the past few weeks, has seen unprecedented violence that brought the country to a complete standstill as angry demonstrators, unhappy with the autocratic rule of King Mswati, went on the rampage, setting fire to government buildings and looting private businesses.

Delivery trucks couldn’t enter the country, leading to fears of shortages of food and other essential goods. The government estimates that 27 people have died from the violence, and scores have been injured. Thousands of jobs also went up in smoke...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Fikile Mbalula Opinion & Analysis
  2. SABELO SKITI | Eskom woes: SA on the brink of total darkness Opinion & Analysis
  3. FRANNY RABKIN | Fine lines separate Zuma judges Opinion & Analysis
  4. Mampara of the week: Iqbal Surve Opinion & Analysis
  5. Mampara of the week: Zizi Kodwa Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Vaccines for 35 to 49 year olds from August 1: Health ministry's Covid-19 ...
‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola