Eswatini's troubles deserve more than platitudes from its powerful neighbour

Relative calm is returning to Eswatini, which, for the past few weeks, has seen unprecedented violence that brought the country to a complete standstill as angry demonstrators, unhappy with the autocratic rule of King Mswati, went on the rampage, setting fire to government buildings and looting private businesses.



Delivery trucks couldn’t enter the country, leading to fears of shortages of food and other essential goods. The government estimates that 27 people have died from the violence, and scores have been injured. Thousands of jobs also went up in smoke...