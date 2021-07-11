Geoff Makhubo: mayor who wanted the best for his metro
11 July 2021 - 00:00
The mayor of Johannesburg, Geoff Makhubo, who died on Friday aged 53, was a committed ANC member and a passionate Orlando Pirates fan.
“In our home, only two things mattered; Orlando Pirates and the ANC,” a family member said. Makhubo, who was admitted to hospital last week with Covid, leaves behind his mother, his wife and two daughters. Geoffrey Moloantoa Makhubo cut his political teeth as a teenager when he joined the Congress of South African Students (Cosas). He studied for a BCom degree at Wits University...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.