Geoff Makhubo: mayor who wanted the best for his metro

11 July 2021 - 00:00 By Eunice Mgcina

The mayor of Johannesburg, Geoff Makhubo, who died on Friday aged 53, was a committed ANC member and a passionate Orlando Pirates fan.

“In our home, only two things mattered; Orlando Pirates and the ANC,” a family member said. Makhubo, who was admitted to hospital last week with Covid, leaves behind his mother, his wife and two daughters. Geoffrey Moloantoa Makhubo cut his political teeth as a teenager when he joined the Congress of South African Students (Cosas). He studied for a BCom degree at Wits University...

