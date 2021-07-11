It's time we did for Eswatini what was done for us

In 1986 - long before the concept of "going viral" was associated with short video clips disseminated to a mass audience via the internet - then US senator Joe Biden made an impassioned intervention before the Senate foreign relations committee, expressing his disgust with the Reagan administration's policy of support for the apartheid regime in SA.



Biden's confrontation with president Ronald Reagan's secretary of state, George Shultz - who was testifying before the committee following Reagan's veto of the Comprehensive Anti-Apartheid Act to impose economic sanctions on the government in SA - exposed the spinelessness of the administration's refusal to hold its Cold War ally accountable for the atrocities of apartheid...