Mampara of the week: Edward Zuma
11 July 2021 - 00:00
Son of a gun
Former president Jacob Zuma’s eldest son is not the sharpest weapon in the Zuma arsenal. Armed with a stick and some beverage-inspired bravery, this Mampara spent two weeks pacing up and down outside his Nkandla family home, saying the police would have to kill him before he would let them arrest his father...
