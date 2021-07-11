Opinion & Analysis

Mampara of the week: Edward Zuma

11 July 2021 - 00:00 By HOGARTH

Son of a gun

Former president Jacob Zuma’s eldest son is not the sharpest weapon in the Zuma arsenal. Armed with a stick and some beverage-inspired bravery, this Mampara spent  two weeks pacing up and down outside his Nkandla family home,  saying the police would have to kill him  before he would let them arrest   his father...

