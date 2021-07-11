Norman Levy: A real mensch of the struggle

Principled, humble, good-humoured and selfless, Norman Levy was one of the last surviving defendants from SA’s trial of the (previous) century, writes Jonathan Ancer

Norman Levy, accused No 42 in the 1956 Treason Trial, has died at the age of 91. He was diagnosed with lung cancer eight weeks ago and died peacefully at his Cape Town home.



A principled and committed activist, Levy was a humble and gentle unsung hero of the country’s liberation struggle...