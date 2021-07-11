Q&A with SAIIA's Steven Gruzd on Eswatini protests

As Eswatini burns, the South African government is missing in action. Chris Barron asked Steven Gruzd, head of the African Governance and Diplomacy Programme at the South African Institute of International Affairs …

What do you make of SA’s tepid response?



Unfortunately, it’s typical. We take a long time to respond to dangers in neighbouring states. Just look at how we dithered on Zimbabwe and the recent crisis in Mozambique. SA has been very tepid and reluctant to get its hands dirty in helping to resolve the crisis in Eswatini...