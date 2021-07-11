The forces of change are unstoppable, and we are climbing the foothills to glory

Hold dear to the pieces of our shattered hope. They are valuable. It will be a tempestuous ride but if you have the courage to stick with it, it will be a rewarding journey.



The demented antics, the insipid sideshows and the ugly noises from the political classes are nothing but the pangs of death - the last kicks of a dinosaur struggling to survive in the new era...