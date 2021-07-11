Opinion & Analysis

The forces of change are unstoppable, and we are climbing the foothills to glory

11 July 2021 - 00:00 By MUZI KUZWAYO

Hold dear to the pieces of our shattered hope. They are valuable. It will be a tempestuous ride but if you have the courage to stick with it, it will be a rewarding journey.

The demented antics, the insipid sideshows and the ugly noises from the political classes are nothing but the pangs of death - the last kicks of a dinosaur struggling to survive in the new era...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Fikile Mbalula Opinion & Analysis
  2. SABELO SKITI | Eskom woes: SA on the brink of total darkness Opinion & Analysis
  3. FRANNY RABKIN | Fine lines separate Zuma judges Opinion & Analysis
  4. Mampara of the week: Iqbal Surve Opinion & Analysis
  5. Mampara of the week: Zizi Kodwa Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Vaccines for 35 to 49 year olds from August 1: Health ministry's Covid-19 ...
‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola