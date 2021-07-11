The rule of law must trump Zuma's unacceptable defiance

The actions of Zuma and his supporters in response to his sentence threaten our democracy, writes Ebrahim Harvey

I have argued this point in several places, from the time of judge Hilary Squires's ruling in 2005 about the "generally corrupt" relationship between former president Jacob Zuma and convicted fraudster Schabir Shaik, right up to the Nkandla scandal and later his alleged role in the corruption of some state-owned enterprises (SOEs).



During his tenure, Zuma fought tooth and nail to avoid getting into court because he knows that the evidence against him is overwhelming...