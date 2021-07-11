Thugs vs the rule of law is not a new fight in these parts
11 July 2021 - 00:03
What we are witnessing is not a popular uprising. It is not a sudden outpouring of rage by the "long-suffering masses" demanding the release of "the people's president". There are no thousands of South Africans marching through the streets of our cities, towns and villages demanding an end to an "oppressive judiciocracy".
If the videos doing the rounds on social media are anything to go by, "the uprising" is often led by men driving super-expensive SUVs and luxurious hatchback cars that have been modified to make semi-explosive sounds when changing gears - the so-called Vrrrrr-Pas!!! Their Umhlanga number plates betray the class and social status of the instigators...
