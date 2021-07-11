Opinion & Analysis

Turmoil tactic fails to cut it in a constitutional state

Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
11 July 2021 - 00:00

Jacob Zuma must have thought he had the perfect strategy for staying out of jail after defying SA’s apex court. First you delegitimise not only the judiciary but the government in general. Then you threaten the country with violent chaos if it insists on holding you to account.

Thus, when addressing supporters at his homestead last weekend, Zuma sought to portray himself as the innocent victim of an “unhealthy” judiciary bent on jailing him without reason...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Fikile Mbalula Opinion & Analysis
  2. SABELO SKITI | Eskom woes: SA on the brink of total darkness Opinion & Analysis
  3. FRANNY RABKIN | Fine lines separate Zuma judges Opinion & Analysis
  4. Mampara of the week: Iqbal Surve Opinion & Analysis
  5. Mampara of the week: Zizi Kodwa Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Vaccines for 35 to 49 year olds from August 1: Health ministry's Covid-19 ...
‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola