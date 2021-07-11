Turmoil tactic fails to cut it in a constitutional state
11 July 2021 - 00:00
Jacob Zuma must have thought he had the perfect strategy for staying out of jail after defying SA’s apex court. First you delegitimise not only the judiciary but the government in general. Then you threaten the country with violent chaos if it insists on holding you to account.
Thus, when addressing supporters at his homestead last weekend, Zuma sought to portray himself as the innocent victim of an “unhealthy” judiciary bent on jailing him without reason...
