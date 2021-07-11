Week's grim toll as the wave breaks over Gauteng
11 July 2021 - 00:00
Joburg executive mayor Geoff Makhubo. Former Azanian People's Organisation president Khehla Mthembu. DA MP Cameron MacKenzie. South African Police Service deputy national commissioner Gen Sindile Mfazi. Hot air balloon tourism pioneer Bill Harrop.
These are some of the familiar names in SA who succumbed to the coronavirus this week. Sadly, many others whose deaths are not announced to the public also fell victim to the massive surge of the pandemic's third wave. We are, as a country, being ripped apart by a virus...
