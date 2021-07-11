Zuma has fatally underestimated Ramaphosa

It is hard to actually grasp the reality that former president Jacob Zuma is in jail. Not for encouraging the capture of the state during his terms in office and not for his role in the old arms deal. He is behind bars for mere contempt of court. But spin it however you like, it is, in every possible way, a stunning reversal of fortune for him and for the gang of chancers and bottom feeders that still constitute the "Zuma faction" of the ANC.



Zuma lost a bid to have his arrest interdicted by the Pietermaritzburg high court on Friday. At the same time suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule failed in the high court in Johannesburg to have his suspension overturned. Tomorrow the Constitutional Court will decline Zuma's appeal to rescind its decision to imprison him...