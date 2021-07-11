Zuma's imprisonment a victory that brings some light to these dark days

Just when it looked like the Jacob Zuma arrest saga might go into extra time, all in SA who care about the rule of law and its centrality in a prosperous and ordered society were able to heave a sigh of relief just minutes before the Wednesday midnight deadline.



As the former president was ferried away to begin a 15-month prison term for defying the Constitutional Court, it was already being said that SA's future as a democracy was on a firmer footing than it had been in the days leading to the surrender...