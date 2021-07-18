At least this crude coup attempt has us talking about vital issues

Over the past seven days, we have been witness to, if not a coup then a crude, smash-and-grab attempt to subvert our constitutional democracy, instigated by and on behalf of a man so morally bankrupt that it is a wonder he was ever allowed to get within sniffing distance of the presidency.



The calculated attacks on infrastructure, the co-ordinated disinformation and incitements to violence on social media, and the evidence of local ward-level co-ordination of unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were contrived to seem like popular opposition to the arrest of the former president, pointing to a plot so sinister as to be almost unbelievable. Since Jacob Zuma's arrest the stakes have become high for a particular faction of the ANC, whose members must daily be asking themselves: "Am I next?"..