At least this crude coup attempt has us talking about vital issues
Over the past seven days, we have been witness to, if not a coup then a crude, smash-and-grab attempt to subvert our constitutional democracy, instigated by and on behalf of a man so morally bankrupt that it is a wonder he was ever allowed to get within sniffing distance of the presidency.
The calculated attacks on infrastructure, the co-ordinated disinformation and incitements to violence on social media, and the evidence of local ward-level co-ordination of unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were contrived to seem like popular opposition to the arrest of the former president, pointing to a plot so sinister as to be almost unbelievable. Since Jacob Zuma's arrest the stakes have become high for a particular faction of the ANC, whose members must daily be asking themselves: "Am I next?"..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.