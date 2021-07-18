Ben Ngubane: Captured by state capture
Ben Ngubane was a man of integrity until he became a Gupta dupe and a Zuma lackey and an apologist for Hlaudi Motsoeneng, writes Chris Barron
18 July 2021 - 00:00
Baldwin “Ben” Ngubane, who has died in Richards Bay at the age of 79 of Covid-19 complications, had a reputation for integrity and service as a medical doctor, peacemaker, IFP premier of KwaZulu-Natal and the post-apartheid government’s first minister of science & technology.
He destroyed it after he joined the ANC and became an alleged lackey of state capture as chair of the SABC and Eskom...
