No answers to hard questions that go unasked
18 July 2021 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa sought on Friday evening to reassure a nation emerging from a traumatic orgy of violence hither to unseen since the dawn of democracy.
His plan, a hallmark of his administration, was simple: the government must not be defensive, must admit errors of judgment and then communicate a plan on how it intends to return a semblance of normality to our public life...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.