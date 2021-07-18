One more test for the rule of law as SA waits for ConCourt judgment
When the top court rules on Zuma, constitutional democracy in SA will again be put to the proof, writes Franny Rabkin
18 July 2021 - 00:00
The country is waiting to hear whether the Constitutional Court will change its mind, the highest court was told on Monday.
Inside the virtual walls of the Constitutional Court, eight justices and five senior counsel debated the intricacies of the law of rescission. Outside, the country burnt...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.