Opinion & Analysis

One more test for the rule of law as SA waits for ConCourt judgment

When the top court rules on Zuma, constitutional democracy in SA will again be put to the proof, writes Franny Rabkin

18 July 2021 - 00:00 By Franny Rabkin

The country is waiting to hear whether the Constitutional Court will change its mind, the highest court was told on Monday.

Inside the virtual walls of the Constitutional Court, eight justices and five senior counsel debated the intricacies of the law of rescission. Outside, the country burnt...

