Please Mr President, show us you have an iron fist

President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to be given some advice that is crucial to maintaining the very foundations of our constitutional order. He must, at some point, accept that the events of Marikana in 2012 constitute an important political blind spot with which he needs help.



It is understandable that he is sensitive and wants to make sure that his term as president is not characterised by massacres. Ramaphosa has been accused, mainly by the EFF, of being to blame for the police killing of the 34 miners at Marikana because, in his then capacity as a nonexecutive director of mine-owner Lonmin, he sent e-mails at the time urging “concomitant action” by police against the striking miners, who he described as “dastardly criminals”...