The beginning of the end of ANC rule

The looting, arson and destruction of infrastructure that swept SA this week have not only set back the country's economic recovery, fostered ethnic hostility between different communities and exploded Covid-19 infections, they have also started the great rupture that begins the end of the ANC as the country's dominant party.



ANC leaders during this emergency went to ground, making political calculations to safeguard their own individual political futures, with many hedging their bets that former president Jacob Zuma might still make an ANC comeback, or that his supporters would electorally punish whoever criticises him now...