This was a circus, not a revolution — though it still had something to say

Picking through the debris of the week’s violence, we glimpse character, bravery, failures of leadership, crass opportunism, a desperate attempt to be heard

History, it is said, repeats itself. In SA, however, history does not merely make itself felt from time to time but rather seems to ceaselessly haunt the present.



After all, this country was born as a result of violence, looting and theft and has since been built on the back of oppression, suppression and the use of force. The crack of the sjambok across backs may have been replaced by the dull thud of bullets, but violence remains at the heart of the nation...