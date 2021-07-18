Week of hell lays bare more than just mall shelves
18 July 2021 - 00:00
It is all over then. As a political response to the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma, the insurrection of the past week is a failure. It achieved no obvious political goal and largely wrecked the economy of KwaZulu-Natal, at which the insurrectionists suckle.
The response to it was also a failure, mainly of crime and political intelligence and the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa himself...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.