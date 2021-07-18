Week of hell lays bare more than just mall shelves

It is all over then. As a political response to the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma, the insurrection of the past week is a failure. It achieved no obvious political goal and largely wrecked the economy of KwaZulu-Natal, at which the insurrectionists suckle.



The response to it was also a failure, mainly of crime and political intelligence and the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa himself...