You own this one, Mr President. And as for the impostors who pose as our government ...
18 July 2021 - 00:03
One has been stunned and left at a loss for words at the sheer scale of damage and burning of the past week. It is difficult to compose one's feelings in a coherent and lucid manner.
These events have just been too overwhelming. Watching the looting, the burning, the absolute mayhem - the country literally going up in flames - with not a cop in sight, one is not only left with a feeling of anger, indignation and exasperation, but is struck by the awful and unsettling realisation that we actually don't have a government. We have impostors...
