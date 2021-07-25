A call for all faiths to unite and bring peace to our land

The dramatic events of last week left most South Africans angry, confused, worried and fearful. We have not witnessed that level of violence, looting, damage, burning of businesses, destruction of property and senseless loss of human lives since the dawn of our young democracy.



It is hard to comprehend what could have pushed people to go on a rampage of this magnitude, so merciless to other people's lives, businesses, jobs, livelihoods and properties. What was even worse was to watch the burning and destruction of shops, malls and properties after they had been looted...