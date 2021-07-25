Covers must be lifted on claims by our cricketers
25 July 2021 - 00:00
Cricket has been making headlines again recently, but as usual it's more about politics than the game itself.
This week the spotlight fell on former Proteas spin bowler Paul Adams, who told Cricket SA's social justice & nation-building hearings that present Proteas coach Mark Boucher had been among the players who called him a "brown shit", as part of the lyrics that players sang after winning a game. Adams did not directly accuse Boucher, and only raised his name after he was asked...
