Opinion & Analysis

Cyril 'shocked' by claim that Rwandan govt hired spy firm to hack his phone

25 July 2021 - 00:00 By Brandan Raynolds

President Cyril Ramaphosa is "shocked" by allegations that the Rwandan government hired an Israeli spy firm to hack his phone.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Ramaphosa’s mobile phone number was on a list of targets for potential surveillance in the Pegasus spyware case...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla Opinion & Analysis
  2. PETER BRUCE | Week of hell lays bare more than just mall shelves Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | The beginning of the end of ANC rule Opinion & Analysis
  4. OBITUARY | Ben Ngubane: Captured by state capture Opinion & Analysis
  5. One hospital’s Covid-19 diary: 'Every day and night we're dealing with death' Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘It was an act of desperation’ - A man played music for hours outside a ...
Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...