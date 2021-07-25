Cyril 'shocked' by claim that Rwandan govt hired spy firm to hack his phone
25 July 2021 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa is "shocked" by allegations that the Rwandan government hired an Israeli spy firm to hack his phone.
Earlier this week, it emerged that Ramaphosa’s mobile phone number was on a list of targets for potential surveillance in the Pegasus spyware case...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.