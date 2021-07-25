Fight over CR17 disclosure and broader ethics code issues rages on

The courts are still seized with the issue of whether the CR17 bank records should be publicly revealed, and whether the rules should be tighter

President Cyril Ramaphosa scored another legal victory this week when the Pretoria high court threw out the EFF's case for public access to the bank records of the CR17 campaign that propelled him to victory in the 2017 ANC leadership election.



But it's not over yet. On Tuesday the EFF said it would appeal. And, more significantly in the long term, this week the high court - as instructed by the Constitutional Court - set a date, September 7, to hear a challenge to the executive ethics code from investigative journalism unit amaBhungane...