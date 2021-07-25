If the unrest showed us anything, it is that Cyril's 'long game' has failed

ANC politics aside, Ramaphosa must use this moment to boldly stamp his authority on the government, writes Ann Bernstein

'The threat to our democracy remains present and real." President Cyril Ramaphosa, in making this statement, was referring to the traitors who organised the insurrection and lit the fuse for the looting and mayhem of the past few weeks and whose leaders have not yet been identified, arrested and charged.



But we all know that SA cannot go on as we are: the world's deepest unemployment rate, stagnant economy, growing fiscal crisis, a collapsing state, skilled people and investors leaving, a society with little hope for the future. A country without a compelling story of how we will rebuild and construct a more inclusive, prosperous society...