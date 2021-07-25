If we can't have a GNU, let's have a GOAT

Perhaps only a tragedian playwright of ancient Greece can do rhetorical justice to the leadership legacy of Nelson Mandela. Sophocles wrote: "One must wait until the evening to see how splendid the day has been."



Last Sunday, shell-shocked South Africans, some in the midst of the rubble and disaster of a five-day looting spree which rocked the country, celebrated the 103rd birthday of Mandela, its most famous son and consequential leader...